Kroft (undisclosed) missed mandatory minicamp but is expected to return healthy for the start of training camp, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

The Bengals are less confident about Tyler Eifert, who also was held out of minicamp while continuing his rehab from last year's back surgery. Kroft proved to be a competent replacement for his oft-injured teammate, scoring seven touchdowns and averaging 56 snaps per game after Eifert suffered his season-ending injury Week 2. Kroft's career marks for yards per catch (9.9) and yards per target (7.1) don't compare to Eifert's, but the 2015 third-round pick at least proved useful near the goal line. While still a long shot to ever become one of Andy Dalton's favorite targets between the 20s, Kroft could reprise the 2017 red-zone workload and snap count if Eifert can't get/stay healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • browns-1400.jpg

    Old faces in new places

    Jamey Eisenberg looks at all the major transactions this offseason and the impact on their...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...