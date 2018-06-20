Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Misses minicamp
Kroft (undisclosed) missed mandatory minicamp but is expected to return healthy for the start of training camp, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.
The Bengals are less confident about Tyler Eifert, who also was held out of minicamp while continuing his rehab from last year's back surgery. Kroft proved to be a competent replacement for his oft-injured teammate, scoring seven touchdowns and averaging 56 snaps per game after Eifert suffered his season-ending injury Week 2. Kroft's career marks for yards per catch (9.9) and yards per target (7.1) don't compare to Eifert's, but the 2015 third-round pick at least proved useful near the goal line. While still a long shot to ever become one of Andy Dalton's favorite targets between the 20s, Kroft could reprise the 2017 red-zone workload and snap count if Eifert can't get/stay healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury bounce-back players for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players who missed time in 2017 due to significant injuries and what...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Freeman
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Mock: Waiting on WR in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft from the middle...
-
Old faces in new places
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all the major transactions this offseason and the impact on their...
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...