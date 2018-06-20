Kroft (undisclosed) missed mandatory minicamp but is expected to return healthy for the start of training camp, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

The Bengals are less confident about Tyler Eifert, who also was held out of minicamp while continuing his rehab from last year's back surgery. Kroft proved to be a competent replacement for his oft-injured teammate, scoring seven touchdowns and averaging 56 snaps per game after Eifert suffered his season-ending injury Week 2. Kroft's career marks for yards per catch (9.9) and yards per target (7.1) don't compare to Eifert's, but the 2015 third-round pick at least proved useful near the goal line. While still a long shot to ever become one of Andy Dalton's favorite targets between the 20s, Kroft could reprise the 2017 red-zone workload and snap count if Eifert can't get/stay healthy.