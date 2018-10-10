Kroft (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The news comes as no surprise after previous reports noted that Kroft was sporting a walking boot Wednesday and getting around the Bengals' locker room on a scooter. If Kroft unable to play Sunday against the Steelers, C.J. Uzomah would have a clear path to an overwhelming share of snaps at tight end.

More News
Our Latest Stories