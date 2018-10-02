Bengals' Tyler Kroft: More playing time imminent
Kroft is in line to play more often now that Tyler Eifert is out for the season, Jay Morrison of The Athletic Cincinnati reports. Kroft only has four catches on five targets through the first four games this season, and got shut out Sunday against the Falcons.
As Kroft's Week 4 stat line might indicate, it's not a give that Kroft will be the next man up in the wake of Eifert's injury, however - that could pivot to C.J. Uzomah instead. Uzomah has more catches, targets and offensive snaps than Kroft this season, though that dynamic could change now that Eifert is out as the starter.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Trade Values
Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up...
-
Big questions: Johnson, Luck fine now?
Our trio of experts tackle questions about early disappointments, buy-low candidates and m...
-
Playing the Waiver Wire in Week 5
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the latest waiver wire options heading into Week 5, and the Jaguars...