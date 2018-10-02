Kroft is in line to play more often now that Tyler Eifert is out for the season, Jay Morrison of The Athletic Cincinnati reports. Kroft only has four catches on five targets through the first four games this season, and got shut out Sunday against the Falcons.

As Kroft's Week 4 stat line might indicate, it's not a give that Kroft will be the next man up in the wake of Eifert's injury, however - that could pivot to C.J. Uzomah instead. Uzomah has more catches, targets and offensive snaps than Kroft this season, though that dynamic could change now that Eifert is out as the starter.