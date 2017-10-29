Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Nabs five passes
Kroft reeled in five of six targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 24-23 win over the Colts.
Remember when Tyler Eifert seemingly came out of nowhere to lead the Bengals' pass offense a couple of seasons back? Kroft isn't having quite that same emergence, but the former third-round pick is adjusting well to his newly solidified role as the starter with Eifert (back) out for the year. The Rutgers product has caught at least four passes in each of the past four games, and like Eifert, has been dangerous in the red zone, notching three touchdowns during that span.
