Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Not practicing Wednesday
Kroft (foot) did not practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports..
Kroft continues to manage his recovery from a fractured right foot, and appears to be a long shot for Sunday's game against the Ravens. As long as Kroft remains sidelined, C.J. Uzomah will serve as the Bengals' top tight end.
