Kroft hauled in his only target for 16 yards during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Panthers.

It was another quiet outing for Kroft, who was on the field for just 32 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Meanwhile, fellow tight ends Tyler Eifert and C.J. Uzomah both played over 50 percent of the snaps and were more involved in the passing game. Through three games, Kroft has four receptions for 36 yards and no touchdowns.