Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Participates fully Thursday
Kroft (neck/knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Meanwhile, top tight end Tyler Eifert (back) was held out of practice for the second straight day and appears to be trending toward missing another game Sunday against the Bills, paving the way for Kroft to make another start. Kroft might still be a little banged up after the pair of injuries limited his involvement in Wednesday's practice, but it shouldn't affect his snap share in the Week 5 contest. Kroft popped up on the fantasy radar with a huge performance in the Week 4 win over the Browns, hauling in six of seven targets for 68 yards and two touchdowns.
