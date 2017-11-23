Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Practices fully Thursday
Kroft (hand) practiced fully Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Though Kroft has logged just three catches for 16 yards over his last two games, he did score in Week 11 against the Broncos. He's a reasonable lineup option at the tight end position in deeper formats this week, considering that he'll see plenty of snaps against a beatable pass defense Sunday.
More News
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...