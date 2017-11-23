Kroft (hand) practiced fully Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Though Kroft has logged just three catches for 16 yards over his last two games, he did score in Week 11 against the Broncos. He's a reasonable lineup option at the tight end position in deeper formats this week, considering that he'll see plenty of snaps against a beatable pass defense Sunday.

