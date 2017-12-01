Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Puts in full practice Friday
Kroft was a full participant in practice Friday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The wrist injury limited Kroft's participation during the Bengals' first practice of the week Thursday, but the tight end's full session a day later suggests he's in no danger of missing Monday's matchup with the Steelers. Like Tyler Eifert (back) before him, Kroft has emerged as a favorite red-zone target of quarterback Andy Dalton this season, reeling in five touchdown receptions over the Bengals' last eight contests.
More News
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...