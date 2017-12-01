Kroft was a full participant in practice Friday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The wrist injury limited Kroft's participation during the Bengals' first practice of the week Thursday, but the tight end's full session a day later suggests he's in no danger of missing Monday's matchup with the Steelers. Like Tyler Eifert (back) before him, Kroft has emerged as a favorite red-zone target of quarterback Andy Dalton this season, reeling in five touchdown receptions over the Bengals' last eight contests.