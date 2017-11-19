Kroft is questionable to return to Sunday's game at Denver due to a right hand injury.

The severity of the injury is unknown, but if Kroft is unable to return, he'll finish with two catches (on three targets) for 12 yards and one touchdown. The next men up at tight end for the Bengals are C.J. Uzomah and Ryan Hewitt.

