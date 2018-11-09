Kroft (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With Kroft still out and Tyler Eifert (ankle) on IR, C.J. Uzomah (clavicle) will continue to head the Bengals' tight end corps in Week 10 and possibly beyond if Kroft's foot issue persists.

