Kroft (hamstring) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

After missing Wednesday's practice, Kroft is trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Vikings approaches. Added clarity regarding his playing status will arrive Friday, though at this stage it remains to be seen if the tight end draws a questionable designation, or is removed altogether from the Bengals' final Week 15 injury report.