Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Returns to limited practice
Kroft (hamstring) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
After missing Wednesday's practice, Kroft is trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Vikings approaches. Added clarity regarding his playing status will arrive Friday, though at this stage it remains to be seen if the tight end draws a questionable designation, or is removed altogether from the Bengals' final Week 15 injury report.
More News
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...