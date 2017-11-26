Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Scores in second straight game
Kroft hauled in three of four pass attempts for 14 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-16 defeat of the Browns.
The third-year vet caught a one-yard TD pass from Andy Dalton to end the first drive of the third quarter and put the Bengals up 23-6. The 25-year-old's three receptions were his most since Week 8. He is a low-floor tight end whose fantasy upside depends on whether he finds the end zone in a given week. It will be difficult to count on him in Week 12 against Pittsburgh or in the games following with Chicago and Minnesota also matching up tough against tight ends.
