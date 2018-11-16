Kroft (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Kroft has yet to resume practicing since fracturing his right foot Oct. 7 against the Dolphins, so it comes as little surprise that he'll be sidelined for a fifth straight game. With Kroft out of the picture, Matthew Lengel is expected to act as the top backup to starting tight end C.J. Uzomah, who has been handling the overwhelming share of the offensive snaps at the position for more than a month.