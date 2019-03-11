The Bills have agreed to terms with Kroft (foot), Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, Kroft's deal is for three years and worth $18.75 million. The 26-year-old was limited to four catches for 36 yards in five games this past season, but considering the terms of the 2015 third-rounder's deal, the Bills are banking on Kroft recovering fully from the foot injury that derailed his fourth season with the Bengals. When Kroft played a full slate in 2017, he hauled in 42 passes for 404 yards and seven TDs. He'll now slot in as Buffalo's top pass-catching option at tight end.

