Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Small contribution in Week 3 loss
Kroft had three catches for 28 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
Kroft is in line for more starts with Tyler Eifert likely out the next couple of weeks, but chances are he'll be just a small part of the Bengals' offense.
