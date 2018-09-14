Kroft had two catches for 11 yards in the Bengals' win over

On the bright side, Kroft doubled his snap count from 17 to 34. On the increasingly dour side, he was in there to block on many of those snaps, and third string tight end C.J. Uzomah was more active in the passing game. Kroft is waiver bait unless and until Tyler Eifert gets hurt again.