Kroft caught four of five targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over Buffalo.

It wasn't the field day that Kroft had against Cleveland in Week 4, but the third-year tight end caught at least three passes for the third consecutive week. It's hard to jump on Kroft's bandwagon when Tyler Eifert, so productive when healthy, is on the mend. At the same time, it's fair to wonder if, frustrated by Eifert's injury history, the Bengals are looking to move forward with their former third-round pick, Kroft. Expect the picture to become clearer in Week 7 after the Bengals' bye.