Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Spectator at practice
Kroft (foot) was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Kroft has started Week 6 preparations with back-to-back absences from practice and was spotted with a walking boot on his right foot Wednesday, suggesting he's in serious danger of missing Sunday's game against the Steelers. The 25-year-old could alter his outlook for the better with any involvement in Friday's practice, but for now, C.J. Uzomah looks poised to handle the majority of tight-end snaps this weekend.
