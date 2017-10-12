Kroft is expected to serve as the Bengals' starting tight end for the foreseeable future after Tyler Eifert (back) decided to undergo season-ending surgery and was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Kroft had already impressed in his three-game run in a starting role with 13 catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns, and now he'll receive the opportunity to show the Bengals that he could be a long-term answer at the position. Though Eifert has been incredibly effective when healthy during his four NFL seasons, health issues have limited his reliability and could make the Bengals reluctant to re-sign him when he becomes a free agent this offseason. Kroft's continued success amid Eifert's absence would likely go a long way toward determining how the Bengals address the position in the offseason. With his snap count now seemingly secure for the rest of the season, Kroft may be worth a pickup in leagues where he's still available.