Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Starting Sunday
Kroft will start in place of regular No. 1 tight end Tyler Eifert (knee/back) on Sunday at Green Bay, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Expect Kroft to hold down the fort during Eifert's absence, which could be a precautionary measure. If Eifert begins to string together DNPs, though, Kroft would be in line for some utility in the tight end ranks. In 32 career games, Kroft has recorded 22 catches (on 28 targets) for 226 yards and one touchdown.
