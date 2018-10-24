Kroft is still donning a protective boot on his fractured right foot and may not be close to returning to game action, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Marvin Lewis said last week that he expects Kroft to play again at some point this season, but there does seem to be real chance the tight end doesn't make it back. He's recovering from an injury that may ultimately require surgery, leaving C.J. Uzomah to handle a three-down role in the meantime. Kroft can safely be ruled out for at least the Bengals' Week 8 game against Tampa Bay.