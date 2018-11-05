Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Still wearing protective boot
Kroft (foot) is still wearing a protective boot, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Kroft is recovering from a fractured right foot, and while the Bengals are optimistic he can return before the end of the season, it's safe to assume he won't be ready for Week 10 against the Saints. C.J. Uzomah figures to dominate snaps and targets at tight end.
