Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Tallies 30 yards
Kroft caught both of his targets for 30 yards during Monday's 23-20 loss to the Steelers.
Earlier in the season, it looked like Cincinnati was going to be able to plug Kroft into Tyler Eifert's spot and roll as Kroft had a four-game streak with at least four catches. He has not reached that total in the five games since, and while has scored twice in that span, he has not provided the same pop. Kroft has a firm grasp on the starting job, seeing the field for 92 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps on Monday, but keep in mind that he's getting overshadowed a bit by Cincy's outside receivers and the emergence of rookie do-everything back Joe Mixon.
