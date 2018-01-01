Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Two TDs in season finale
Kroft had six receptions for 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Ravens.
Kroft exploded in the first half with five catches for 50 yards and both touchdowns, but fell silent in the second half with the rest of the Bengals offense. It's the first time since Week 9 the 25-year-old had more than 30 receiving yards and was his first touchdown since Week 12. The return of Tyler Eifert (back) in 2018 should limit Kroft's fantasy potential as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract.
More News
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...