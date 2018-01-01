Kroft had six receptions for 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Ravens.

Kroft exploded in the first half with five catches for 50 yards and both touchdowns, but fell silent in the second half with the rest of the Bengals offense. It's the first time since Week 9 the 25-year-old had more than 30 receiving yards and was his first touchdown since Week 12. The return of Tyler Eifert (back) in 2018 should limit Kroft's fantasy potential as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract.