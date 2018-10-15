Coach Marvin Lewis said Kroft (foot) will return to the team at some point this year, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

It's still not clear if Kroft will go under the knife, but shutting him down for the season has been ruled out for the time being. Kroft would've been the second tight end to hit injured reserve, joining Tyler Eifert (ankle). Still, Kroft won't play Week 7 against the Chiefs and is likely still facing a multi-week absence. In the meantime, C.J. Uzomah will continue to be the No. 1 tight end but Mason Schreck and Matthew Lengel could see an uptick in usage.