Kroft is poised for another start Sunday at Cleveland with Tyler Eifert (back) unable to play.

In the Bengals' first outing without Eifert this season, Kroft took the field for all but one of the 61 offensive snaps this past Sunday in Green Bay. That said, Kroft was only used modestly as a receiver, notching three catches (on four targets) for 28 yards. Each of those marks were his most in a game since Week 5 of the 2016 season, so it's difficult to trust Kroft for much, if any, production during Eifert's absence.