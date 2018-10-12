Kroft (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The news comes as no surprise, as Kroft was seen sporting a walking boot Wednesday and getting around the Bengals' locker room on a scooter. With Kroft out and Tyler Eifert (ankle) on IR, C.J. Uzomah will head the team's tight end corps in Week 6 and possibly beyond, if Kroft's injury lingers.