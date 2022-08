Shelvin (wrist) played one defensive snap and one special-teams snap during Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

Shelvin had been dealing with a nagging wrist injury, so he elected to undergo surgery to correct the issue at the beginning of June. The 2021 fourth-round pick was unavailable for a couple of weeks, but he's since returned to game action and should be good to go for the regular season. In three appearances as a rookie, Shelvin totaled four tackles across 49 defensive snaps.