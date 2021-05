The Bengals selected Shelvin in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 122nd overall.

The Bengals add yet another LSU player, though this time it's a defender. Shelvin is a massive presence on the defensive interior at 6-foot-2 and 350 pounds. He may need to shed some weight to be able to play a heavy snap count along the Bengals' defensive line, but Shelvin projects to be a cog in the middle especially against the run.