Bengals' Tyrice Beverette: Placed on NFI list

Beverette was placed on the Bengals' Non-Football Injury list on Thursday.

Beverette, an undrafted free agent, was brought in by the Bengals after the Jets cut him from their minicamp. At 6-foot, 210-pounds with 4.65 speed, Beverette will try to make the squad in a special teams or depth role once healthy.

Our Latest Stories