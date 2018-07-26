Bengals' Tyrice Beverette: Placed on NFI list
Beverette was placed on the Bengals' Non-Football Injury list on Thursday.
Beverette, an undrafted free agent, was brought in by the Bengals after the Jets cut him from their minicamp. At 6-foot, 210-pounds with 4.65 speed, Beverette will try to make the squad in a special teams or depth role once healthy.
