Bengals' Ventell Bryant: Signs contract Saturday

Bryant signed a contract with the Bengals on Saturday, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger.

Bryant will provide depth to a Bengals' receiving corps that was decimated by injuries last season. The Temple senior tallied 173 receptions, 2,444 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 48 collegiate games, including two separate 100-yard receiving days in 2018.

