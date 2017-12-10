Rey (hamstring) is not on the inactive list Sunday against the Packers.

Rey hasn't taken the field since logging 10 defensive snaps in Week 11, but with starting linebackers Nick Vigil (ankle) and Vontaze Burfict (concussion) inactive, he could be in for an expanded workload in Week 14.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop