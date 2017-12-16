Bengals' Vincent Rey: Expected to start
Rey is expected to get the start at outside linebacker in Sunday's game against the Vikings, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports.
After consecutive weeks as a healthy scratch, Rey logged six tackles (five solo) in last week's loss to the Bears. Due to multiple starters already ruled out, the veteran figures to see another relatively healthy workload this week. He is expected to play opposite Jordan Evans at outside linebacker with Hardy Nickerson playing the middle.
