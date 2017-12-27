Bengals' Vincent Rey: Hauls in first INT of season
Rey made two tackles, one pass breakup and one interception Sunday against Detroit.
The interception was a nice bonus to Rey's fantasy value, but just two tackles is troubling. It wasn't for lack of opportunity either, as he played 52 of 64 possible defensive snaps. The Bengals draw the Ravens in Week 17, and the last time Rey played them he compiled 11 tackles (six solo). However, that was in Week 1, so Rey should still be viewed as a high-risk, high-reward option.
