Bengals' Vincent Rey: Leads Bengals in tackles despite injury
Rey led the Bengals with 11 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Vikings.
Rey exited at the start of the fourth quarter with a jaw injury and did not return, but indicated on Twitter that he is okay. It's hardly an official update while the full extent of the injury remains unknown, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day at this point.
