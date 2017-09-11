Bengals' Vincent Rey: Leads team with 11 tackles Sunday
Rey led the team with 11 tackles during Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
Rey's impressive performance was made possible thanks to Vontaze Burfict's suspension. With Burfict sidelined another two weeks, expect Rey to continue putting up high-volume tackle numbers during his absence.
