Rey (ankle) will likely miss the rest of the preseason, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Rey has always seen his tackle count surge whenever Vontaze Burfict is out, and he could have been in line for more of the same this year with Burfict suspended for the first four games of the season. But that might not be the case this year - and not just because of this injury. The Bengals brought Preston Brown aboard, and he's been a high-volume tackler in the past, and more likely to get that windfall than Rey.