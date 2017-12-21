Rey (jaw) was a limited participant at the Bengals' practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Rey exited Sunday's loss to the Vikings with a jaw injury and was unable to return, but practicing Wednesday makes it seem likely that he'll be available Week 16. Thursday and Friday's practice sessions should provide further clarity on his status for Sunday's game against the Lions.

