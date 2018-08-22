Bengals' Vincent Rey: Limited to rehab field
Rey (ankle) isn't practicing with the full team yet, instead being limited to work on the rehab field, Jay Morrison of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Rey's injury is particularly ill-timed, with Vontaze Burfict both injured and due to serve a four-game suspension to begin the season. Jordan Evans is the likely beneficiary of extra playing time as a result.
