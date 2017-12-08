Bengals' Vincent Rey: Questionable for Sunday
Rey (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Rey is slotted as a backup middle linebacker, but with five starters already ruled out on defense, including two linebackers, he could be due for a large snap count Sunday. In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has compiled 56 tackles (24 solo). If he can't play, expect Carl Lawson and Jordan Evans to receive a bulk of the snaps.
