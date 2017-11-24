Bengals' Vincent Rey: Ruled out Sunday
Rey (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Richard Skinner of WKRC-TV reports.
Rey was knocked out of last Sunday's game against the Broncos with the hamstring injury, and there was no report of the linebacker being able to participate in practice this week. Carl Lawson is expected to see additional snaps off the bench in Rey's absence this weekend.
