Bengals' Vincent Rey: Tackles surge with Burfict out
Rey had 10 tackles in the season finale against the Ravens, giving him 85 tackles for the season, with no sacks and one interception.
Rey's tackle count nearly perfectly correlated with absences from Vontaze Burfict. Burfict missed the first three games due to suspension, and Rey had 28 tackles. Burfict missed three of the last four games with injuries, and Rey had 27 more tackles. In between, Rey had only 30 tackles, though he missed two games of his own in that span. Rey's upside is capped, as he's not a pass-rusher or pass-defender. If he's not racking up big tackle numbers, he's not particularly helpful as an IDP.
