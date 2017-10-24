Rey recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

It looks like a fairly unassuming statline without context, but Rey was able to tie for the team lead in tackles despite playing only 32 of 69 defensive snaps. The Bengals have an appetizing matchup against the Colts in Week 8, but limited snaps make the 30-year-old a difficult to trust IDP option.

