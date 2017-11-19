Bengals' Vincent Rey: Unlikely to return Sunday
Rey is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos with a left hamstring injury.
Rey was initially labeled questionable to return before being downgraded shortly thereafter. The 30-year-old typically serves as a reserve linebacker, and Carl Lawson and to a lesser extent Jordan Evans should step up in his absence.
More News
-
Bengals' Vincent Rey: Ties for team lead in tackles•
-
Bengals' Vincent Rey: Tackle leader for second straight week•
-
Bengals' Vincent Rey: Leads team with 11 tackles Sunday•
-
Bengals' Vincent Rey: Starting during Burfict's suspension•
-
Bengals' Vincent Rey: Not listed on Friday injury report•
-
Bengals' Vincent Rey: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...