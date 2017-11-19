Bengals' Vincent Rey: Will not return Sunday
Rey has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Broncos.
He managed two tackles before exiting the contest. Carl Lawson will continue to fill in for the former Blue Devil.
