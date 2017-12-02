Bengals' Vincent Rey: Won't play Monday
Rey (hamstring) was ruled out for Monday night's game against the Steelers.
Rey was unable to practice for the second consecutive week since sustaining the injury in Week 11's win over the Broncos. The Bengals will be forced to do some shuffling with their linebacking corps with Nick Vigil (ankle) also ruled out Monday.
