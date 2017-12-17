Rey is out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Vikings with a jaw injury, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.

With Rey out, the Bengals currently only have three healthy linebackers -- Hardy Nickerson, Carl Lawson and Brandon Bell. With the game well out of reach, though, there was no rush to get Rey back into the game. If his injury is deemed serious, Rey could be in danger of missing his first game since the 2010 season.