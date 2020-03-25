Play

Bell agreed to terms Wednesday on a three-year contract with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bell spent the first four years of his pro career in New Orleans, recording at least 80 tackles in each of those seasons. After getting a multi-year deal from Cincinnati, Bell now stands to serve as a pillar in the Bengals' revamped secondary, as the team has already added cornerbacks Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander and LeShaun Sims in free agency. Bell could realistically see an uptick in IDP fantasy value in his new role as Cincinnati's top strong safety, considering that incumbent Shawn Williams is coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 110 total tackles.

