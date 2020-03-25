Bengals' Vonn Bell: Gets three-year deal from Bengals
Bell agreed to terms Wednesday on a three-year contract with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bell spent the first four years of his pro career in New Orleans, recording at least 80 tackles in each of those seasons. After getting a multi-year deal from Cincinnati, Bell now stands to serve as a pillar in the Bengals' revamped secondary, as the team has already added cornerbacks Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander and LeShaun Sims in free agency. Bell could realistically see an uptick in IDP fantasy value in his new role as Cincinnati's top strong safety, considering that incumbent Shawn Williams is coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 110 total tackles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Post-free agency PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our first post-free agency PPR mock draft as things begins to slow...
-
Robby Anderson's fit in Carolina
Robby Anderson lands in Carolina where he's not a great fit with presumptive starter Teddy...
-
Robby Anderson's fit with Panthers
Cam Newton is out. Teddy Bridgewater and Robby Anderson are in. Here's what it means for the...
-
3/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew plays Buy or Sell for 2020 before analyzing long term dynasty risers and fallers,...
-
What's next for Cam Newton?
Released by the Panthers, Cam Newton will find another job, but there's not a ton of upside...