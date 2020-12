Bell finished with 10 tackles (seven solo), a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery Sunday against the Giants.

Bell not only recovered a fumble in Week 12, he also led the Bengals with 10 tackles in the 19-17 loss. The Ohio State product has now tallied 10 or more tackles in back-to-back contests, bringing his season total to 84 tackles (49 solo) through 11 contests.